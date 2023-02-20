Salisbury Car attack: The pair repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, for £20

Police are appealing for witnesses following a violent robbery in Salisbury on Saturday (18/02) morning.

Officers were called to Brown Street car park around 5.30am to reports a man had been approached by two males who demanded money.

The pair repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, who sustained multiple facial injuries including a suspected broken nose, before he handed over £20 in cash.

The suspects are described as white males, around 6 feet tall with one wearing a grey puffer jacket.

The victim has also reported a car pulled up near him before the incident which could have been involved, although it is unknown what the reg number was.