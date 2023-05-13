Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

As Leeds United gear up to host Newcastle United on Saturday in a pivotal Premier League match, manager Sam Allardyce has urged his team to embrace the fear of relegation as a driving force for success. With just three matches remaining, Leeds find themselves in a perilous 19th position, trailing the safety zone by a mere two points.

In a press conference ahead of the crucial encounter, Allardyce stressed the importance of his players’ determination and resilience. “The fear needs to drive them on,” he said. “The fear of relegation and the fear of losing Premier League status should make them fight and want to fight for their Premier League status.”

Looking ahead to the remaining fixtures, Leeds will face an away clash against West Ham before returning home for their final match against Tottenham Hotspur. Allardyce acknowledged the difficulty of the task at hand but expressed his satisfaction at having a fighting chance on the last day of the season. “We have nine points to go for [and] I would be very satisfied if we were still in it when we take on Tottenham,” he admitted.

Adding intrigue to the occasion, this match marks Allardyce’s first home game since assuming the managerial role at Leeds. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side, currently sitting in third place and vying for Champions League qualification, will be the visitors to Elland Road.

Reflecting on his previous tenure as Newcastle manager, which abruptly ended in 2008, Allardyce admitted disappointment and a lingering desire to achieve the heights the club has since reached. “Was I disappointed? Yes,” he recalled. “[It was a] massive knockback, but I always recover and move on. It was a blow to my career at that point in time, and I wanted to take [the club] to where it is now. That was the ambition of me and [previous owner] Freddie Shepherd at the time.”

There may be good omens for Leeds and Allardyce as they face Newcastle. Since leaving Newcastle United, Allardyce has managed five different teams against the Magpies. His 13 victories against the North East side surpass his record against any other club in his managerial career. In his last five encounters with Newcastle, representing three different clubs, he has triumphed on three occasions and secured two draws.

With both teams having plenty at stake, the Leeds United versus Newcastle United match promises to be a high-stakes affair. Leeds will be looking to channel their fear into a powerful force that propels them towards securing their Premier League status, while Newcastle seeks to maintain their strong position in the race for Champions League qualification. Football fans around the world eagerly anticipate a thrilling showdown at Elland Road on Saturday.