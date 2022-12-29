Thursday, December 29, 2022
Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – Meet The Line-up And Find Out How To Watch On Bbc One And Bbc Iplayer
Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – Meet the line-up and find out how to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The end of year party will see Sam perform some of his favourite songs spanning the decades with help from his guests

Eurovision and break through music artist of 2022, Sam Ryder, is joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on a spectacular New Year Eve party as we build up to the midnight moment.

Performing hits which span the decades, Sam and his all-star guests rock into the New Year. After midnight, the party continues with Sam’s take on classics and special duets.

Sam will be joined onstage by special guests including singer Melanie C, Norwegian singer and songwriter Sigrid, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and the electrifying House Gospel Choir.

The end of year party will see Sam perform some of his favourite songs spanning the decades with help from his guests, which are guaranteed to get the nation singing and dancing as we welcome 2023. After the River Thames fireworks display at midnight its back to the festivities as Sam and friends perform more classic hits with a few more surprises to mark the new year in style.

Join Sam Ryder on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11.30pm on Saturday 31 December

And if you want more fun where that came from, don’t forget to stick around for The Big Eurovision Party on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 12.45am.

 

