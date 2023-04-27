Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow has paid tribute to much-loved teacher, Marelle Sturrock, 35, as police continue their manhunt following her suspicious death

Her body was discovered on Tuesday morning at a property in the city’s Jura Street, and officers have since been searching for a man at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, nine miles away.

Police Scotland have said the two investigations are linked, but assured the public there is “not believed to be any risk to the wider public”. Ms Sturrock had worked at the school for more than six years and was well-loved by the school community, according to Headteacher Fiona Donnelly: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school. We will all miss her so much. She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.”

Ms Sturrock was originally from the Scottish Highlands, but had moved to Glasgow at 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts. She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly has confirmed officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area. She said: “This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and enquiries remain ongoing.” DCI Kelly added: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident. We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues. There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public, but anyone with information or concerns can contact Police Scotland.”