SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in January with the most savage selection course yet

Taking a new group of recruits into the deepest, darkest, most unforgiving
jungle in the world, in Thung Ui, North Vietnam. Leading the Directing
Staff (DS) this series, will be Billy (Mark Billingham), who spent half his
decorated military career serving in the jungle. He will be joined by
returning DS, Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and brand new member of the DS
team, Chris Oliver, a former Special Forces Operator.
Throughout the 6 x 1 hour episodes, the new SAS: Who Dares Wins DS will
lead 20 ordinary men and women through the punishing jungle phase of SAS
selection – one of the toughest environments faced by Special Forces
operatives. Testing their mental and physical ability, by the end of the
series, the recruits will discover who has what it takes to pass this
unique SAS selection course.
As the series’ DS with the most jungle warfare military experience, Billy
Billingham MBE is this year taking over the Chief Instructor reigns. He
spent 27 Years in the military, reaching the highest NCO rank in the SAS –
Sergeant Major. Starting his career in the jungle in Belize in 1984, and
concluding his military career in the jungle in 2008 in Brunei. An advanced
Jungle Warfare Instructor, his time spent in the jungle, from training to
operational, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Belize, British Guiana, Africa,
is unparalleled. In fact, when he left the military, he was the senior
military instructor in the world’s leading jungle warfare training school.
New Directing Staff, Chris Oliver (40) is a former Special Forces Operator
and Royal Marine Mountain Leader, with 16 years of combat experience.
Chris, who hails from the Northeast of England, joined the military at 16
and served within the elite Special Boat Service, alongside fellow DS Foxy.
He was deployed on operations to Sierra Leone, Northern Ireland, Oman, Iraq
and Afghanistan, before leaving the military in 2015.
On taking on the new SAS: Who Dares Wins Chief Instructor role, Billy said:
“Having been a DS on actual military SAS selection and Chief Instructor at
the British Army Jungle Warfare Training School in Brunei, there is nobody
better placed than myself to lead the recruits through this treacherous
environment. I’m looking forward to challenging and encouraging the new
recruits. However, I will not be accepting any excuses – this will be the
toughest course to date!”
Chris commented on being the newest member of the SAS: Who Dares Wins DS,
“I will bring a hard-hitting intensity to the SAS: Who Dares Wins DS, being
a fiery character with a very passionate approach to military training,
with respect being at the forefront of everything I do. The values I intend
to instil in the recruits, as part of the DS, have been forged on
operations where we have lost good operators, so they had better be under
no illusions – anyone who doesn’t play by the rules will pay the price.”
Sharing his thoughts on the new DS team and the next series of SAS: Who
Dares Wins, Foxy commented: “Taking the course into the jungle, which is
one of the most intimidating environments in the world, will make this one
of the most intense and challenging courses yet.” He added: “We’ve got
Billy as Chief Instructor, which makes total sense, for this course, as he
has the most experience leading military operations and training in the
jungle. I’d happily follow him into any situation. It’s also great to have
Chris on board as a brand-new DS. A man who I respect, having served with
him before, he will bring an extra edge to an already very sharp blade. And
as always, Rudy and I will be there to pack an already powerful punch.”
Rudy added: “Going to Vietnam for the first time, to film SAS: Who Dares
Wins, was an emotional homecoming for me. My father was a US Marine who did
multiple tours of duty in the Vietnam War and because of those scars inside
and out, I never knew him while he was alive. But I was born with his
passion and energy to be a Warrior and to go to the edge to find out if I
have what it takes. It was an honor to work with the gracious Vietnamese
people to bring the best SAS: Who Dares Winsseries yet. And a humble honour
to tread the harsh but beautiful jungles and rivers that my father, did,
and in a sense meeting him in a warrior way, spiritually.”
