Scaffolding on a building collapsed onto a London bus no one hurt

This evening (January 4) a road in North West London was closed after scaffolding on a building collapsed onto a London bus. After the structure collapsed, police and fire crews taped off Willesden High Road in Willesden this evening.

Following the collapse, the scaffolding was seen precariously resting on a London bus, which was stopped at Dudden Hill Lane and Hawthrown Road. Long delays were reported as drivers waited to arrive at the scene, and bus routes 52, 98, 260, 266, 302, and 460 were all affected by the closure.

According to a Met Police spokesperson “At 5.56 p.m. on January 4, police were called after scaffolding collided with a bus in High Road, near the intersection with Strode Road NW10. There have been no reported injuries. Roads were later reopened.”