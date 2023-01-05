Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Scaffolding On A Building Collapsed Onto A London Bus No One Hurt
Home BREAKING Scaffolding on a building collapsed onto a London bus no one hurt

Scaffolding on a building collapsed onto a London bus no one hurt

by @uknip247

This evening (January 4) a road in North West London was closed after scaffolding on a building collapsed onto a London bus. After the structure collapsed, police and fire crews taped off Willesden High Road in Willesden this evening.

Following the collapse, the scaffolding was seen precariously resting on a London bus, which was stopped at Dudden Hill Lane and Hawthrown Road. Long delays were reported as drivers waited to arrive at the scene, and bus routes 52, 98, 260, 266, 302, and 460 were all affected by the closure.

According to a Met Police spokesperson “At 5.56 p.m. on January 4, police were called after scaffolding collided with a bus in High Road, near the intersection with Strode Road NW10. There have been no reported injuries. Roads were later reopened.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Information is sought to help find a 16-year-old girl missing from Gravesend

Sky Sports has announced a new 5-year rights deal within their cricket...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of parcel thefts on...

Two burglars have been jailed for a total of nine years for...

Officers investigating the theft of phones in Canterbury have released images of...

CCTV Appeal: Motorcycle stolen in East Grinstead

A man from Tidworth has been fined and banned from the roads...

The mother of a West London man who was killed while on...

Firefighters are issuing a safety reminder about mixing household cleaning products following...

Detectives have described how they caught a cold-blooded killer who murdered a...

Two arrests after store manager threatened during robbery

Driver, 24, dies after car crashes into A34 overbridge Thames Valley Police...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"