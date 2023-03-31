Scammers using Ministry of Justice telephone numbers

The Ministry of Justice are aware of a telephone scam impacting members of the public.From:Ministry of Justice and HM Courts & Tribunals Service.

Criminals are using the Ministry of Justice telephone number as a way to target the public by convincing them to hand over money in order to avoid paying a larger fine or going to court.

The calls impersonate Ministry of Justice or court staff and may ask the caller to check the GOV.UK website to verify the number they are calling from is real.

To protect yourself

be aware that the Ministry of Justice or HMCTS will NEVER ask you for your card details or to pay money to any account on a call made to, or from, this number: 0203 334 3555

always take a moment to stop and think before parting with money or your personal information, it could prevent you from falling victim to fraud

remember, it’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests

only criminals will try to rush or panic you

What to do