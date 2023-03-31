Scammers using Ministry of Justice telephone numbers

1
The Ministry of Justice are aware of a telephone scam impacting members of the public.From:Ministry of Justice and HM Courts & Tribunals Service.
Criminals are using the Ministry of Justice telephone number as a way to target the public by convincing them to hand over money in order to avoid paying a larger fine or going to court.
The calls impersonate Ministry of Justice or court staff and may ask the caller to check the GOV.UK website to verify the number they are calling from is real.
To protect yourself
- be aware that the Ministry of Justice or HMCTS will NEVER ask you for your card details or to pay money to any account on a call made to, or from, this number: 0203 334 3555
- always take a moment to stop and think before parting with money or your personal information, it could prevent you from falling victim to fraud
- remember, it’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests
- only criminals will try to rush or panic you
What to do
- if you receive a suspicious text message, report it free of charge by forwarding the message to 7726
- report suspicious calls to Action Fraud
- if you believe you have been the victim of a scam and paid money, report it to Action Fraud or telephone 0300 123 2040
- if you’re suspicious about a call you receive, you can also call 159 to check whether you’re being targeted by scammers