SCAPE rate methodology

Advisers at the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) have supported the government as it considered the methodology surrounding the SCAPE discount rate.

SCAPE stands for Superannuation Contributions Adjusted for Past Experience. It is the process for setting employer contribution rates at valuations of unfunded public service pension schemes.

Methodologies

A public consultation sought views on 2 possible methodologies for the SCAPE discount rate and proposed 3 objectives for making the decision:

fair reflection of costs

reflect future risks to government income

stability

Consultation result

The government’s conclusion was that a methodology based on long-term future GDP growth expectations best met the balance of objectives.

Following the consultation response, the SCAPE discount rate changed to 1.7% above the annual rate of the Consumer Prices Index of inflation.