On Friday morning, a member of the Nottinghamshire Police drone team paid a visit to the children at Mansfield’s Wainwright Primary Academy.

PC Paul Henson flew a light-weight drone high above the playing field to photograph pupils arranged in the letters of the school’s initials shortly before sitting down for a question and answer session with members of the school’s Mini Police squad.

PC Henson, one of nearly 20 officers trained to fly a police drone, described how the machines were frequently used to locate missing persons and criminal suspects.

“I really enjoy these kinds of visits,” he said. It’s a very rewarding aspect of the job, and I was delighted to be able to assist the school with their aerial photo concept.

“The kids seemed to enjoy learning more about our drones and asked some great questions about our work.”

“These types of visits are intended to introduce children to the police at a young age and to break down any barriers that may exist.”

“This is significant because these children are the future police officers.” So if we can inspire and pique their interest in our work, it can only be a good thing.”

The Nottinghamshire Mini Police is a community engagement programme designed to teach young children about their safety, their role in their community, and how the police work to keep people safe.

Wainwright Primary Academy receives regular visits from officers who come to talk about their work as part of the mini police scheme.

“We’ve really been honoured by this visit,” said Julia Hallam of Wainwright Primary Academy. It was wonderful to involve the entire academy in this, and it was wonderful to see the children’s expressions as the drone flew overhead. It was especially nice to hear one of our youngest foundation students say, “the drone was amazing.”

“I’d like to thank everyone at Nottinghamshire Police for this visit as well as everything else they’re doing to help the academy.” We’ve learned a lot from the Mini Police initiative, and it has truly changed children’s perceptions of the police.”