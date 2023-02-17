Firefighters who worked alongside Barry Martin were part of his final journey today, as his coffin was carried along the cortege route at his funeral in Edinburgh by a specially prepared Turntable Ladder.

The 38-year-old died on Friday, 27 January, as a result of serious injuries sustained earlier that week during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.

The father-of-two from Rosyth, Fife, was the beloved husband of Shelley, 36, and the much-loved father of twins Oliver and Daniel, who were eight years old. His wife described him as a remarkable man who was thrilled to be a firefighter.

Hundreds of people gathered in Edinburgh to pay their respects as the cortege proceeded down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for the funeral service.

McDonald Road Community Fire Station colleagues presented Barry with a Guard of Honour.

Guests observed a minute’s silence, and Barry’s fellow Blue Watch firefighters, who served as pallbearers, accompanied their colleague for the final time.

Interim Chief Officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Ross Haggart, saluted Barry as he entered the Cathedral.

“Our thoughts are with Barry Martin’s wife Shelley, his sons Oliver and Daniel, and all his family, friends, and colleagues who mourn his loss,” ICO Haggart said.

“Barry was a member of Blue Watch at McDonald Road Community Fire Station, and many of his colleagues joined the cortege today to pay their respects.

“They will remember Barry as a Firefighter who was hardworking and loyal and who displayed an unwavering commitment, not only to his family, but to his role within the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I’d also like to say a heart-felt thank you to all the well-wishers who joined us here in Edinburgh, not only those in St Giles’ Cathedral but everyone who took their place along the Royal Mile.

“Since Barry’s death, we have been inundated with messages of support from all over the world, and we are grateful to everyone for taking the time to share these.

“We are all devastated by this loss, and we will make certain that Barry’s selfless service is never forgotten.”