Scottish Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli Arrested and Charged in Connection with “Non-Recent” Sexual Offences

Renowned Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged in connection with “non-recent” sexual offences. The 54-year-old comedian, known for his comedic talent and media presence, was released following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, according to confirmation from the police.

Hardeep Singh Kohli has gained recognition through his involvement in various media projects, including presenting programs for the BBC and other broadcasters. His appearance as a contestant on the 2006 edition of Celebrity MasterChef, in which he was a runner-up, further solidified his presence in the entertainment industry. Kohli also participated as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

A spokesperson for the police force told BBC News that a comprehensive report of the circumstances surrounding the allegations against Mr. Kohli had been submitted to the procurator fiscal. This step marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the allegations.

The investigation into Kohli’s actions was triggered by a report published by The Times, which highlighted concerns raised by several individuals. This led to a formal inquiry by Police Scotland. Last month, the police confirmed their active investigation into the allegations, underscoring their commitment to thoroughly examining the matter.