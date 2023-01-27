Scottish firefighter Barry Martin has sadly died

Firefighter Barry Martin has unfortunately died aged 38 after being injured in a fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh earlier this week, Are thoughts are with Barry’s family, friends and of course all his colleagues at @fire_scot at this tragic time.

Is a statement issued this afternoon: The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it isdeeply saddened today to confirm the passing of Firefighter Barry Martin.

Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this afternoon following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh.

“Barry, who was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, had been in a critical condition since Monday’s fire.

“I speak for the entire Service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time.

“Both Barry’s family and the Service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.

“I would now ask that we all allow Barry’s family, friends and colleagues to grieve in private.”