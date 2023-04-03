Scumbag Thomas Cashman gets life sentence with minimum term of 42 years

Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

by uknip247
The Tragic Death Of Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-korbel, Who Was Shot Dead In Her Own Home, Shook The Community Of Dovecot, Liverpool, And The Entire Country.

Cashman is sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years.
Thomas Cashman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years.
According to Judge Mrs Justice Yip, the planned murder of a child requires a life sentence, but that is not applicable here because the “planning and premeditation” was “not directed at the child.”
However, the crime remained “particularly grave” and “chilling.”
The minimum sentence for murder with a firearm is 30 years, with mitigating and aggravating factors considered.
“Shooting into a family home with no regard for who is caught in the crossfire is obviously a significant aggravating factor.”
The judge rules that none of the statutory mitigating factors apply. Mrs Justice Yip believes Cashman has shown no remorse by failing to appear in court.
According to the judge, the minimum term does not guarantee that Cashman will be released from custody at that point.
The following is a breakdown of the sentencing:
Life in prison with a minimum of 42 years for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel;
Life in prison with a minimum term of 22 years for attempted murder of convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, who was the intended target of the attack; 10 years for wounding Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, with intent to do grievous bodily harm; and 18 years for two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
All of these sentences will run concurrently, implying that Cashman will serve a minimum of 42 years in prison.

