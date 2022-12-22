Thursday, December 22, 2022
Scumbags target Pensioner at Chatham Asda and steal his wallet
Officers investigating a report of a theft from a pensioner at a Chatham supermarket have released CCTV images of two men they would like to identify.

At around 2.30pm on Wednesday 10 October 2022, a man in his 90s reported a brown leather wallet containing cash had been stolen from his pocket while he was at Asda in Maidstone Road.

PC Lewis Pharo, of North Kent CID, said:

‘We have been investigating this incident and are now able to issue images of two people who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

‘Anyone who recognises either of those shown is urged to contact our appeal line.’

Can you help?

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/198621/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

