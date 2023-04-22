Search called off after body found of missing Shaun

Police have called off the search for missing person Shaun, who was last seen in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday 18 March.

Sadly, the body of a man was found in an area off Garner Street in Etruria yesterday afternoon (20 April).

Formal identification will take place in due course.

His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

We would like to thank colleagues, partner agencies and the public for their assistance and support during the search.

At this time the death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.