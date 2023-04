Kent Police is no longer appealing for information concerning a 73-year-old man who was reported missing in Garlinge on Sunday 30 October 2022.

On Friday 7 April 2023, officers were called to a report that the body of a man had been found in water near the village of Sarre.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of the missing man have been notified. His death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.