Search for missing Ben continues

by uknip247
Police are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ben Gibson, a 34-year-old man missing from Little Clifton.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Ben, who was last seen in the Workington area at 6pm on Thursday (30th March).

He is 5ft 9ins, of large build, with short, mouse brown coloured hair.

Although Ben may be anywhere in the county, we are asking for people on walks up the fells and around lakes in the county, to keep an eye out for Ben.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.

