The 37 year-old was last seen at around 5.30pm today (Wednesday 22 February).

He’s described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with a shaved head and last seen wearing a grey and black Bench tracksuit, black Nike trainers, and a black nick over-the-shoulder bag.

We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call us on 999 quoting incident 887 of 22 February.