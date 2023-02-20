Auto Draft
Kent Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of a missing #Gillingham man


Charles Colley, 60, was last seen near the Blue Bell Hill end of Maidstone Road in #Chatham around 2 p.m. on Monday 20 February 2023.
His current location is unknown, but he may have visited #Maidstone.
Charles was last seen dressed in a dark grey Lonsdale jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should dial 999 and give the reference number 20-0993.