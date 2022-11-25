Searches have been launched to find a missing boy from Southampton.

Sana, 15, was reported missing on November 11, and since then officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him.

Police are now turning to the public for assistance.

Sana is described as black, around 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

He could still be in the Southampton area, but he also has links to Eastleigh, Hedge End and other local areas.

If you have seen Sana, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220459479.