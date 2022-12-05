Searching for Christmas movies to watch or stream online and on demand, whenever and wherever you want to watch them?

There’s a w-ho-ho-hole selection of festive treats available throughout December for all the family, from rom-coms to children ’s favourites and beyond.

Christmas movies on BBC iPlayer

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding sit on a bench, side by side Aspiring singer Kate works as an elf at a year-round Christmas shop in Covent Garden and is sofa-surfing rather than facing her overpowering Croatian mother. After an unsuccessful audition, she meets Tom, a young man who charms her with his unusual observations. Tom begins to have a life- changing influence over Kate’s cynical attitude to the world. Festive romance with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

Nativity!

Martin Freeman and Ashley Jensen stand outside a house decorated for Christmas in Nativity! Paul Maddens is charged with the biggest challenge of his life – mounting his primary school’s musical version of the Nativity. Competing against the posh neighbouring school for the honour of the best-reviewed show in town, the stakes are raised when Paul idly boasts that his ex-girlfriend Jennifer, a Hollywood producer, is coming to see his show with a view to turning it into a film. The only trouble is – they haven’t spoken in years… Festive comedy starring Martin Freeman, and Ashley Jensen.

Natalie Clark and Kenny Boyle are pictured against the backdrop of a snowy Scottish glen Two strangers become stranded in the Scottish Highlands and decide to team up in order to get home for Christmas

Images of the lead characters of Baking All The Way, Heart of the Holidays and Falling In Love at Christmas If you’re seeking festive romance there’s a whole collection of movies just for you on BBC iPlayer.

Christmas in Toyland

Data analyst Charlie is sent by her boss at the Big Teddy Toyland company to examine first-hand why one of their stores is kicking the downward sales trend. At store 24 in New Jersey, she meets manager Grant, who has a contempt for corporate life and tries to retain the spirit of his grandfather, who also ran a toy store.

Baking All The Way

Accomplished restaurateur and cookery book author Julie Wilson, from Chicago, is about to publish her new Christmas-themed curated recipe book when she finds herself in Wisconsin, attempting to wrangle a gingerbread recipe from widower Kris Thompson, the owner of bakery store The Homestead.

Heart of the Holidays

When her job transfer falls through , stockbroker Sam Wallace is forced to return home to upstate New York . Happy to be reconnecting with her mother for the Christmas holiday, she is less happy to be forced to confront her high school sweetheart, whom she left to pursue her business career.

Fixing up Christmas

Party planner Holly must persuade architect Theo that a festive event will build his business , while he thinks a digital presentation is enough to win the commercial contract he is after.

A Christmas to Savour

Ambitious chef and restaurant owner Scarlett is set in her ways and dismisses her co-owner’s suggestion to make her menus more seasonal for the Christmas period. When she is persuaded to go on a holiday cooking getaway, she is reunited with a rival chef from her past, who along with his students offers some lessons in life.

When widower Michael meets Olivia, his daughter’s dance teacher, a flame is sparked in the firefighter ’s heart. However, young Lily’s jealousy and Olivia’s clouded outlook seem to extinguish any hope of romance.

Falling in Love at Christmas

Miranda, a tech guru, has developed an app to help Christmas shoppers select the perfect gift for their loved ones. At a Christmas party, she is noticed by a mysterious Santa who seems to be on her wavelength, but they are parted before they can exchange numbers. Meanwhile, she is disappointed to learn that her app has been sold to another company and that they are merging with their greatest rivals.

Christmas a La Carte