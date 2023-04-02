Seattle Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street in Capitol Hill

At approximately 5.18pm police arrived in the 1500 block of Harvard Avenue and found a 23-year-old male and a 9-year-old male both with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. Both the adult and child were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The adult male died at the hospital. The child is in stable condition.

The child, a nephew of the adult victim, was in the front passenger seat of his uncle’s vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Officers took a 35-year-old male suspect into custody. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Homicide Detectives arrived on the scene and will be leading the investigation.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail.