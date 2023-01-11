Secamb Strike To Cause Significant Disruption Today

In the South East Coast Ambulance Service region, the GMB Union balloted its members for industrial action and met the legal threshold to take action.

The first day of industrial action took place on 21 December 2022. The second day is due to take place today Wednesday 11 January 2023 (00:01 to 23:59).

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said “Today’s talks fell well short of anything substantial that could stop this week’s strikes.”

“There was some engagement on pay – but not a concrete offer that could help resolve this dispute and make significant progress on the recruitment and retention crisis. “

“The public expects the Government to treat these talks seriously – it’s time they got on with it.”

A spokesperson for SECAmb said “We continue to ask for the public’s support ahead of and during the planned day of industrial action.”

“We ask that people help us manage demand by only calling 999 in an emergency and by seek help and advice alternatives if not facing an emergency including via NHS 111 Online”

“We have continued to work closely with the GMB Union and all staff to ensure the impact on patients during the industrial action is kept to a minimum.”

“We have worked with our local GMB Union branch to agree an approach during the industrial action. This has focussed on consideration to support colleagues’ right to take action in collaboration with potential impacts on patient care. The priority throughout has been balancing patient safety with the right to strike.”

“As ever, we will be working hard to respond to patients and prioritising our response to our most seriously ill and injured patients.”

“Anyone not facing a life-threatening emergency is likely to wait longer for a response or be directed to alternative care.”

“We ask that people seek help and advice from alternatives including their own GP or a pharmacist. For urgent help for people aged 5 or over, use NHS 111 Online at 111.nhs.uk. If outside of normal GP hours, call 111 for children under 5. Call 999 if it’s a life-threatening emergency.”