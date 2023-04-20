Secretary of State announces the reappointment of the Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Right Honourable Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has announced the reappointment of Danny Kinahan as the Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioners Office was established in September 2020 to provide a voice for veterans living in Northern Ireland to ensure fairness and safe access to services.

Danny Kinahan was appointed to the position of Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland on 27 August 2020. He is a former Army Officer, who served as Ulster Unionist Party MP for South Antrim for two years from 7 May 2015 – 3 May 2017. He was a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for six years prior to serving as an MP.

Danny is also the co-ordinator and co-creator of the Westminster Northern Ireland Veterans’ Support Group and is the Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim.

All appointments are made on merit and with regards to the statutory requirements. Political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity in defined categories to be made public. Danny Kinahan previously declared membership of the Ulster Unionist Party and worked as a district councillor. He stood down from political life prior to taking up the appointment.