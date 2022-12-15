Security guard strikes on Eurostar trains were called off this week to allow union members to vote on a new pay offer

Members of Mitie’s Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were scheduled to strike on Friday and Sunday over wage issues.

Talks are ongoing, and if the dispute is not resolved by next week, further strikes will take place.

Mitie said it has backup plans in place if the walkouts continue.

“The union suspended scheduled strikes this week to allow Mitie security members to participate in a referendum on the latest company offer, which will be concluded on December 19,” an RMT spokesman said.

Strikes are still scheduled for December 22 and 23 next week.”

Over 100 security personnel at Eurostar’s London St Pancras terminal were set to strike.

All are employed by the contractor Mitie, and Eurostar claims that none of its own employees were involved in the conflict.

Workers in many UK industries are striking in the run-up to Christmas in order to demand higher pay.

Pay has not kept pace with rising living costs, and workers from a variety of industries, including paramedics, nurses, rail workers, baggage handlers, and postal workers, are downsizing.

Employers such as rail companies and the Royal Mail argue that the pandemic has been devastating and that services must be modernised.