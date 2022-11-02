Self Assessment: don’t forget to declare COVID-19 payments

November 2, 2022
Screenshot at

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding Self Assessment customers that
they must declare COVID-19 payments in their tax return for the 2021 to
2022 tax year.

More than 2.9 million people claimed at least one Self-Employment Income
Support Scheme (SEISS) payment up to 5 April 2022. These grants are taxable
and should be declared on tax returns for the 2021 to 2022 tax year before
the deadline on 31 January 2023.

The SEISS application and payment windows during the 2021 to 2022 tax year
were:

– SEISS 4: 22 April 2021 to 1 June 2021
– SEISS 5: 29 July 2021 to 30 September 2021

SEISS is not the only COVID-19 support scheme that should be declared on
tax returns. If customers received other support payments during the 2021
to 2022 tax year, they may need to report this on their tax return if they
are:

– self-employed
– in a partnership
– a business

Customers can check which COVID-19 grants or payments they need to report

to
HMRC on GOV.UK . This applies to payments received during
the 2021 to 2022 tax year.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“We want to help customers get their tax returns right, first time. We have
videos and guidance available online to support you with your Self
Assessment. Search ‘help with Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to
find out more.”

Help and support

is
available on GOV.UK for those completing their Self
Assessment tax returns. There is also a series of videos on YouTube

.

The free and secure HMRC app can be used to make Self Assessment
payments. Alternative
payment options

include:

– paying through PAYE tax code (subject to eligibility)
– paying via online banking

Those who are unable to pay their tax bill in full can access the support
and advice that’s available on GOV.UK . HMRC may be able to
help by arranging an affordable payment plan
,
known as a Time to pay. Customers should try to do this online, go to GOV.UK
for more information. Alternatively, they can contact the
helpline.

All Self Assessment customers need to be alert to the risk of criminals
emailing, calling or texting claiming to be from HMRC. Scams come in many
forms – some threaten immediate arrest for tax evasion, others offer a tax
rebate. Contacts like these should set alarm bells ringing and HMRC advises
customers to take their time and check scams advice by searching for ‘HMRC
scams’ on GOV.UK . HMRC also urges customers never to share
their HMRC login details. Someone using them could steal from the customer
or make a fraudulent claim in their name.