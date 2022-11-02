Self Assessment: don’t forget to declare COVID-19 payments

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding Self Assessment customers that
they must declare COVID-19 payments in their tax return for the 2021 to
2022 tax year.
More than 2.9 million people claimed at least one Self-Employment Income
Support Scheme (SEISS) payment up to 5 April 2022. These grants are taxable
and should be declared on tax returns for the 2021 to 2022 tax year before
the deadline on 31 January 2023.
The SEISS application and payment windows during the 2021 to 2022 tax year
were:
– SEISS 4: 22 April 2021 to 1 June 2021
– SEISS 5: 29 July 2021 to 30 September 2021
SEISS is not the only COVID-19 support scheme that should be declared on
tax returns. If customers received other support payments during the 2021
to 2022 tax year, they may need to report this on their tax return if they
are:
– self-employed
– in a partnership
– a business
Customers can check which COVID-19 grants or payments they need to report
to
HMRC on GOV.UK
the 2021 to 2022 tax year.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:
“We want to help customers get their tax returns right, first time. We have
videos and guidance available online to support you with your Self
Assessment. Search ‘help with Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK
find out more.”
Help and support
is
available on GOV.UK
Assessment tax returns. There is also a series of videos on YouTube
.
The free and secure HMRC app can be used to make Self Assessment
payments. Alternative
payment options
include:
– paying through PAYE tax code (subject to eligibility)
– paying via online banking
Those who are unable to pay their tax bill in full can access the support
and advice that’s available on GOV.UK
help by arranging an affordable payment plan
known as a Time to pay. Customers should try to do this online, go to GOV.UK
helpline.
All Self Assessment customers need to be alert to the risk of criminals
emailing, calling or texting claiming to be from HMRC. Scams come in many
forms – some threaten immediate arrest for tax evasion, others offer a tax
rebate. Contacts like these should set alarm bells ringing and HMRC advises
customers to take their time and check scams advice by searching for ‘HMRC
scams’ on GOV.UK
their HMRC login details. Someone using them could steal from the customer
or make a fraudulent claim in their name.