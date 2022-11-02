Self Assessment: don’t forget to declare COVID-19 payments

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding Self Assessment customers that

they must declare COVID-19 payments in their tax return for the 2021 to

2022 tax year.

More than 2.9 million people claimed at least one Self-Employment Income

Support Scheme (SEISS) payment up to 5 April 2022. These grants are taxable

and should be declared on tax returns for the 2021 to 2022 tax year before

the deadline on 31 January 2023.

The SEISS application and payment windows during the 2021 to 2022 tax year

were:

– SEISS 4: 22 April 2021 to 1 June 2021

– SEISS 5: 29 July 2021 to 30 September 2021

SEISS is not the only COVID-19 support scheme that should be declared on

tax returns. If customers received other support payments during the 2021

to 2022 tax year, they may need to report this on their tax return if they

are:

– self-employed

– in a partnership

– a business

Customers can check which COVID-19 grants or payments they need to report



to

HMRC on GOV.UK . This applies to payments received during

the 2021 to 2022 tax year.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“We want to help customers get their tax returns right, first time. We have

videos and guidance available online to support you with your Self

Assessment. Search ‘help with Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to

find out more.”

Help and support



is

available on GOV.UK for those completing their Self

Assessment tax returns. There is also a series of videos on YouTube



.

The free and secure HMRC app can be used to make Self Assessment

payments. Alternative

payment options



include:

– paying through PAYE tax code (subject to eligibility)

– paying via online banking

Those who are unable to pay their tax bill in full can access the support

and advice that’s available on GOV.UK . HMRC may be able to

help by arranging an affordable payment plan

,

known as a Time to pay. Customers should try to do this online, go to GOV.UK

for more information. Alternatively, they can contact the

helpline.

All Self Assessment customers need to be alert to the risk of criminals

emailing, calling or texting claiming to be from HMRC. Scams come in many

forms – some threaten immediate arrest for tax evasion, others offer a tax

rebate. Contacts like these should set alarm bells ringing and HMRC advises

customers to take their time and check scams advice by searching for ‘HMRC

scams’ on GOV.UK . HMRC also urges customers never to share

their HMRC login details. Someone using them could steal from the customer

or make a fraudulent claim in their name.