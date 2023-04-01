Sellafield’s skills recognised on national stage

A triple celebration at the UK Nuclear Skills Awards last night. Shining a light on the company’s award-winning graduate and apprentice training programme.

This will be the 15th annual UK Nuclear Skills Awards organised by National Skills Academy Nuclear (NSAN) and Cogent Skills.

These awards celebrate the excellence that exists within our sector and highlights the nuclear stars of the present and future through a number of awards.

The company received plaudits in the ‘Best Employer and Training Provider Partnership’ category, while Jack Robinson and Alex Rawlinson were shortlisted for the ‘Intermediate Apprentice and Higher and Degree Apprentice of the Year’ respectively.

Sellafield Ltd and Dove Nest were selected as finalists for best employer/training provider thanks to the development of a behavioural programme for new graduates, bridging the gap between university and work.

Sellafield Ltd’s graduate development lead Lauren Lesiak said:

We’re proud to have been shortlisted. It’s testament to the importance of investment in our graduate community, and we look forward to the on-going partnership with Dove Nest. In 2022 we inducted 88 graduates, the largest ever graduate intake, across of a range of key disciplines which demonstrates the attractiveness of our development scheme.

Alex and Jack meanwhile highlight why Sellafield Ltd’s Apprentice Programme was last year recognised as one of the top 100 large apprentice employers in the UK by the Department for Education.

Mechanical engineer Alex last year completed the engineering degree apprenticeship scheme based in Warrington.

He said:

I was delighted to be shortlisted, and I’d like to thank my training providers and line mangers for their on-going support, as well as fellow students who have supported each other over the past 5 years.

Meanwhile, nuclear operator Jack Robinson said:

My advice to anyone wanting to apply for an apprenticeship is go for it, commit yourself 100 percent and you’ll receive the benefits of a rewarding training course and career.

Sellafield Ltd head of education and skills, Donna Connor presented the ‘Nuclear Ambassador of the Year’ award.

She said: