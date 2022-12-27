Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Selsey Coastguard Respond To Reports Of Ordnance On The Beach
Home BREAKING Selsey coastguard respond to reports of ordnance on the beach

Selsey coastguard respond to reports of ordnance on the beach

by @uknip247

At 6:25 pm on Boxing Day (26th December 2022) The Selsey Coastguard Team was paged to reports of possible ordnance on the beach at Seal Bay Resort.

On arrival, the Coastguard officers located the item on the beach and declared it safe and not an ordnance, and removed and disposed of the item.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard said, “Although, the first informants did exactly the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.”

Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on nearby beaches has been found to still be highly explosive.”

“If you come across anything suspicious or unusual on the beach please don’t touch it and call the Coastguard straight away.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a serious assault have now charged two suspects

Firefighters have been praised for their efforts in controlling a flat fire...

Can you help find 12 year old Marley

The family of a fallen police officer have been welcomed to a...

A woman in her twenties was rushed to hospital this morning (Tuesday,...

FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Michael James Pratt has been arrested by...

Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road...

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington on Christmas Day have charged...

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a woman...

A man has been stabbed to death on the dancefloor of a...

The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find...

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"