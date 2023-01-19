Senior police officer fined and banned from road over drink-driving 

.

Following a drink-driving incident on Christmas Eve, a senior police officer in Northern Ireland has been fined and disqualified from driving.

District Judge Rosemary Watters described a “big mistake” when she heard how Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy, who previously led the PSNI’s Professional Standards Division, decided to drive to a shop after two or three gins while off duty.

Ms Foy, 57, of PSNI headquarters, appeared in person at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court in Co Antrim on Thursday morning.

She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop after a minor accident, and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on Saturday, December 24, around 4 p.m., police were notified of a minor road traffic collision in which a car collided with a traffic light.

Officers observed the defendant walking from the vehicle to her home address, where she was arrested after failing an alcohol breath test.

Ms Foy’s lawyer stated that she regrets having to appear in court and apologised for the incident.

He stated that she had distinguished herself in public service for 34 years but had been suspended as a result of her actions.

“On the day in question, Christmas Eve, she made the very foolish decision to drive a three-minute journey to the supermarket to purchase some last-minute Christmas Day provisions,” he said.

“She can remember obviously certain aspects of the day, she had consumed perhaps two (or) three large gins, made the foolish decision to drive, she has little memory or recollection at all of the collision at the traffic signal, or much of returning home.

“She has since sought the advice of a psychologist.”

“Of course, I think we all know that if you drink too much, sometimes you don’t remember what happened,” Judge Watters said.

Ms Foy’s lawyer continued saying that there had “understandably been public interest” in the case, adding there has also been “a certain amount of unhelpful or unpleasant social media comment”.

“She recognises that she made a mistake on this day, and there is no excuse I can offer on her behalf,” he said, adding that she had a clean record.

The incident was described as a “big mistake” by Judge Watters.

“I suppose people who drink and drive always make big mistakes, and I will deal with this defendant the same way I would deal with anyone else,” she explained.

Ms Foy was fined £250 and disqualified from driving for 18 months for the drink-driving offence.

She was also fined £50 and disqualified for six months for failing to stop and report, as well as a £100 fine and six-month disqualification for driving without due care and attention.

Ms Foy will be prohibited from driving for 18 months and will be required to retake her driving test.

“The officer remains suspended,” a PSNI spokeswoman said. We have nothing else to say at this time.”