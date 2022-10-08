Tobin was found guilty in 2006 of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and concealing her body beneath the floor of a Glasgow church.

He was also serving life sentences at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.

Vicky from Redding, near Falkirk, and Dinah from Tillingham, Essex, both went missing in 1991.

Their bodies were discovered 17 years later, buried in Tobin’s former home garden in Margate, Kent.

Lindsay Brown claimed Peter Tobin robbed her entire family of the life she and her sister Vicky Hamilton could have had.

A newspaper reported last month that Tobin was “chained to a hospital bed” and was photographed in a hospital gown, appearing seriously ill.

According to the Sunday Mail, the murderer had fallen and fractured his hip, and was refusing food and medication.

Tobin was transferred from HMP Edinburgh to the city’s Royal Infirmary after becoming ill, it was revealed in January.

He was reportedly taken to the Royal Infirmary by ambulance in February 2016 after collapsing in his cell.