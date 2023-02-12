Officers apprehended a serial shoplifter after a two-week string of thefts from Sittingbourne grocery stores

Between Friday, January 27, and Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Kent Police has been investigating theft allegations involving three businesses in town.

Billy Austin, 30, of Cavell Way, was arrested on February 7 and later charged with six counts of shoplifting and one count of fuel theft.

Austin stole 15 bottles of whisky and hid around £100 in meat products in a plastic carrier bag over the course of 12 days. He also stole more than £100 in fuel after filling his vehicle and two containers and fleeing without paying.

Austin appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court on February 8 and pleaded guilty to all counts. He is scheduled to appear again on February 24 for sentencing.