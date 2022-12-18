Series five of the award-winning series The Rap Game UK has been confirmed, and the stakes are higher than ever as a group of new MCs battle it out for the prize of a lifetime

The Rap Game UK, based on one of the US’s most successful music formats, is produced by Naked (a Fremantle label) and was created and is distributed by A+E Networks. Throughout each series, we join the trio on their search to find the UK’s best-unsigned rapper, and with all to play for the MCs will be guest mentored by some of the biggest names in the UK music scene – series 4 saw guest appearances from Unknown T, Shaybo, BackRoad Gee, Leomie Anderson, D-Block Europe, Lethal Bizzle, Jaykae, and more.
The acclaimed series has received a commendation from national and specialist press outlets, with the show succeeding in bringing new and younger audiences to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.