Serious Collision Closes A406 Between Waterworks and Charlie Brown’s Roundabouts

A serious collision has resulted in the closure of the A406 between the Waterworks Roundabout and Charlie Brown’s Roundabout. The incident, which occurred earlier today, has prompted a significant response from emergency services, who are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the affected area and seek alternative routes to avoid further congestion and delays. The closure of the major route has disrupted traffic flow, causing inconvenience to motorists travelling in the vicinity.

Details about the nature of the collision and the number of vehicles involved have not been released at this time. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation, and witnesses are urged to come forward with any information that could assist the authorities in their inquiry.

If you witnessed the collision or have any relevant information, please contact the Met police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 6016/06Aug. Your cooperation could be vital in helping the authorities piece together the events leading up to the incident.

The closure of the A406 is expected to remain in place until the scene is cleared, and investigations are complete. Drivers are advised to stay updated on traffic updates and road closures while planning their journeys.

As this is a developing situation, more details will be provided as they become available. For now, the focus is on the safety and well-being of those involved in the collision, and authorities are working diligently to manage traffic and investigate the incident.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution, adhere to road safety guidelines, and be patient while alternative routes are being used to divert traffic away from the affected stretch of the A406. Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate travel arrangements to minimize disruptions to their journeys.