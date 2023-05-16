Serious Collision in Witham: Appeal for Witnesses

Date: 15 May 2023

A serious collision involving a car and a cyclist has occurred on Bronte Road in Witham at approximately 5pm on the 15th MAy 2023. The incident took place near the junction with Cressing Road, resulting in the cyclist sustaining severe injuries.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, and the injured man has been transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. The road has been closed to facilitate investigations into the incident.

Essex Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward with information. Eyewitness accounts and additional evidence can greatly assist the ongoing investigation.

Reports and information can be submitted through the Essex Police website’s reporting services or via the online Live Chat service, which is available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10am to 9pm. More details about these reporting options can be found at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively, individuals can contact the police by dialing 101 and referencing incident number 925 of 15 May.

The police urge the public to provide any relevant information that may aid in understanding the circumstances surrounding the collision. Witnesses and those with potential evidence are encouraged to come forward to assist with the investigation.

As investigations continue, updates regarding the incident will be provided as soon as possible.