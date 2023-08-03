Weather where you are

Serious collision on Low Wood Road leaves two injured – Witnesses and dashcam footage sought

Police investigating a serious road traffic collision that left two people in hospital have appealed for witnesses to come forward

The incident happened on Low Wood Road, Nuthall, at around 8.40pm yesterday (Wednesday) when two cars were in collision.

A man and a woman, both aged in their twenties, were taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Steven Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious collision that left two people in hospital with serious injuries.

“We are working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident and would like to hear from any additional witnesses.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 725 of 2 August 2023.

