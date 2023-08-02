Serious Crash Causes Closure on M20 Between Ashford and Hythe

A serious crash on the M20 coastbound has resulted in the closure of the motorway for over two hours between Junction 10 for Ashford and Junction 11 for Hythe. The incident involved an overturned vehicle, leading to significant disruptions in the area.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with partner agencies such as Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), responded promptly to the scene. Three fire engines and the technical rescue unit were dispatched to handle the situation.

As emergency services work diligently to manage the aftermath of the crash, the carriageway has been closed in both directions. The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of those involved and to facilitate the necessary investigations and clean-up operations.

Drivers planning to travel towards the affected area are urged to check traffic updates before commencing their journey. The closure is causing considerable delays, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

The incident has caused significant disruptions to traffic flow, with lorries queuing from Junction 9 to Junction 10 as a result of the closure. The authorities are doing everything possible to resolve the situation promptly and safely.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the condition of those involved have not been released at this time. The priority for emergency services is to attend to the situation and provide any necessary medical assistance to those affected.