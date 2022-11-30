Serious crash in South London, a schoolboy on his bike hit by a lorry. The crash has closed roads near a Borough Underground station, and the 12-year-old boy is being treated at the scene

This morning, the junction of Great Dover Street and Marshalsea Road remains closed (Wednesday, November 30). Borough High Street is closed in both directions and traffic is backed up as the junction is taped off.

“Officers are attending a serious road traffic collision outside Borough Station,” Southwark Police Central South BCU tweeted. Please avoid routes along Borough High Street, Great Dover Street, and Marshalsea Road for the foreseeable future. If you witnessed the crash, please call 101 and reference 1418/30NOV22.”

“Police were called at approximately 8.10am on Wednesday, 30 November to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a cyclist on Marshalsea Road, junction with Great Dover Street, SE1,” reads the full Met Police statement.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Air Ambulance all responded to the scene.” The cyclist, a 12-year-old boy, is being treated at the scene. The lorry came to a halt at the scene. Road closures are still in effect. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.”