Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Serious crime detectives investigating the wholesale supply of class A and B drugs have charged a man

Serious crime detectives investigating the wholesale supply of class A and B drugs have charged a man

by uknip247

The man was arrested on Tuesday 28 March 2023 after enquiries carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate identified him as suspected to be involved in co-ordinating the supply of cocaine and cannabis between April and May 2020.

Following the arrest, officers also seized a knuckle duster and extendable baton.
 
Lee Prescott, 35, from Knockhall Road, Greenhithe was charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 March where he was remanded to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Green growth for Scotland with multi-billion pound investment

COVID-19 testing approach from April 2023

‘DDC’s shared ownership scheme has made my home-owning dream come true’

A man has been convicted of killing his grandmother in Ilford

A man has been sentenced for breaching his Sexual Risk Order after determined Met officers tackled his predatory behaviour towards women

 Improving the utilisation of the UK-Chile trade agreement

England has become the first country in the world to launch clinical training in perinatal mental health using extended reality (XR) technology

A man who stole a car from a driveway in Whitstable as part of a series of thefts and burglaries and then took officers...

New safety films to benefit first-time boaters on the Thames

New fire safety guidance comes into force on 1 October 2023

CMA grants energy firm permission to appeal Ofgem licence changes

New plan puts UK at the forefront of fight against economic crime

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More