Serious crime detectives investigating the wholesale supply of class A and B drugs have charged a man

The man was arrested on Tuesday 28 March 2023 after enquiries carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate identified him as suspected to be involved in co-ordinating the supply of cocaine and cannabis between April and May 2020.

Following the arrest, officers also seized a knuckle duster and extendable baton.



Lee Prescott, 35, from Knockhall Road, Greenhithe was charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 March where he was remanded to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April.