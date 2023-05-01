Monday, May 1, 2023
Serious life changing collision closes the A21 in Kent

by uknip247
Tragic Fatal Motorcycle Accident Stopham Prompts Police To Appeal For Witnesses

The A21 in Kent is closed southbound between the A26 (near Tunbridge Wells) and the B2160 (Kipping’s Cross) due to a serious collision involving a motorbike and car.

More to follow

