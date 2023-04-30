Seven Cops And One Civilian Were Hurt In A Battle Between Royal Marine Commandos And Gibraltar Police, Who Used Pepper Spray And Batons.

Police were dispatched to the Ocean Village Gym, which is located near a harbour-side strip of clubs and restaurants. Elite soldiers are part of a squad in charge of safeguarding Britain’s nuclear weapons.

Charges include assault on police and unruly conduct while inebriated

even Royal Marine commandos were apprehended by Gibraltar Police following a battle, but only after injuring seven policemen and a member of the public while attempting to control them.

Cops used batons and pepper spray on the ‘close combat specialists’ to break up the 4 a.m. brawl.

The elite soldiers, from the 43 Commando, were apprehended by Royal Gibraltar Police yesterday morning and will appear in court on Tuesday.

They were charged this morning with assault on police, violent disruption, and disorderly intoxication.

After receiving a report, police hurried to Ocean Village Gym, which is located near to a harbour-side strip of clubs, restaurants, and a casino.

According to the Royal Navy’s website, they are now on deployment for ‘Maritime Security,’ with the force boasting crack snipers and close combat specialists.

Kyle Connell, 20, Anthony Houghton, 36, Graham Tait, 42, Cameron Bull, 23, Connor Holborn, 24, Sandy Dove, 36, and Samuel Bates, 26 are among the 550 members of a squad tasked with safeguarding Britain’s nuclear weapons.

‘Seven males will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning (May 2) following a huge fight in Ocean Village,’ said Royal Gibraltar Police.

‘Seven RGP policemen and one member of the public were hurt during the incident.

‘The cops on the Response Team were required to employ captor spray, baton tactics, and unarmed defensive methods.

‘Officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police supported the Royal Gibraltar Police officers.

‘The men, who are all serving members of the military, were charged early this morning.’

Houghton was charged with two charges of violent disorder, one count of resisting and obstructing police, one count of disorderly conduct while inebriated, and one count of assault on police.

Dove was charged with two counts of violent disorder, one act of resisting and obstructing law enforcement, and one count of assault on law enforcement.

Connell, Tait, Bull, Holborn, and Baits were all charged with two charges of violent disturbance and one count of obstructing and resisting police.

As they attempted to apprehend the serving soldiers, police had to call in reinforcements from the Gibraltar Defence Police.

They have been released on bail with conditions until their next court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the Navy’s website, “43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines are the elite warriors who protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, from snipers who can disable a moving speedboat from a pursuit helicopter to close combat and cold-weather warfare specialists.”

‘The unit works closely with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Police, but also assists the Atomic Weapons Establishment, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard.

‘Ready and able 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 43 Commando delivers specific capability in a highly complex urban, maritime, and industrial environment.’

We have reached out to the Ministry of Defence for comment.