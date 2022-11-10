A fire at a home in Marden, Tonbridge, is believed to have started accidentally when a tumble dryer caught alight.

Seven fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene in Campion Way, where the flames had spread to the roof of the property.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire with hose reel jets, main jets and fog spikes.

Two people were passed into the care of SECAmb as a precaution due to suspected smoke inhalation. Sadly, a cat died at the scene.

KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team also attended to offer support to those affected.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding people to check their tumble dryers are in good working order and to use them safely. Always clean the filters regularly to stop a build-up of fluff, which could catch alight if not removed, and avoid running tumble dryers overnight, or when you’re not at home.