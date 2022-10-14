The gang was dismantled earlier this year after members of the public reported concerns drugs were being openly sold in Bridgwater.

Acting on this intelligence, officers identified a number of locations in the town where transactions were being made and proactively stopped several people seen acting suspiciously.

Evidence obtained during these stops led to the identification of two phone lines which were being used to coordinate sales of heroin and crack cocaine.

A total of nine warrants were subsequently conducted at addresses in Bridgwater, Wolverhampton and London leading to the arrests of four men and three women.

Significant sums of Class A drugs and cash were recovered following searches of the properties along with a number of weapons, ammunition for a gun and a stab vest.

Appearing at Taunton Crown Court, the following people were all recently sentenced for two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

* Natasia Gayle, 26, of Woden Road, Wolverhampton – jailed for three years and six months

* Malique Orrell, 27, of Hamstead Road, Birmingham – jailed for three years and one month

* Emmanuel Buyondo, 26, of no fixed address – jailed for three years and four months

* Tina Austin-Saunders, 43, of no fixed address – jailed for two years and nine months

* Lewis Cunningham, 20, of Hillfields Avenue, Bristol – jailed for two years and two months

* Clare Finka, 48, of Bridgwater – given a two-year suspended prison sentence and told to attend a drug rehabilitation course

* Phoenix Fox, 33, of Bridgwater – given a two-year suspended prison sentence and told to attend a drug rehabilitation course