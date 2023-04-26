Brentford Ambushed on the Way to Work: Seven men arrested as Police Probe Murder

Police were called at 5.15am on Wednesday, 26 April to reports of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford.

Officers, London Ambulance Service [LAS] and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended.

Seven Men Arrested As Police Probe Brentford Murder

At the scene a male, no further details, was found on the street with knife injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Police have arrested seven males on suspicion of murder. They were taken to a number of West London police stations where they remain at this time.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances continue.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.