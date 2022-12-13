Seven of the nine people believed to have died in an explosion that destroyed a block of flats in St Helier early Saturday have been identified by Jersey police.

The Haut du Mont flats on Pier Road were destroyed in an explosion just before 4 a.m. on 10 December, killing Peter Bowler (72), Raymond ‘Raymie’ Brown (71), Romeu and Louise de Almeida (67 and 64), Derek and Sylvia Ellis (61 and 73), and Billy Marsden (62).

The identities of two others have been withheld from the media at the request of their families.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12, an island-wide minute of silence was observed, with flags flown at half-mast and books of condolence opened at parish halls.

While rescuers continue to search for survivors, approximately 35 people have been relocated to temporary housing.

Robin Smith, the island’s police chief, stated that the “meticulous and painstaking” recovery operation will take “weeks, not days” to complete.

Robin Smith, Jersey’s Chief of Police, speaks about the ongoing “recovery operation.”

A senior detective has been assigned to look into the events leading up to the explosion.

According to the housing provider who owns the site, the identities were revealed after it was confirmed that the flats were not connected to the mains gas supply.

Island Energy, Jersey’s gas supplier, says there have been “no issues detected” with its network. Engineers have been conducting safety checks since the explosion shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 10.

Island Energy CEO Jo Cox confirmed safety tests on Jersey’s gas network while reading a statement outside the company’s La Collette offices.

“I join everyone in Jersey, along with my colleagues at Island Energy, in offering our prayers and thoughts to families who have lost loved ones during this tragic time,” she said.

Island Energy is continuing to assist the emergency services in their recovery efforts.

“The company will conduct its own investigation into what occurred, in addition to cooperating with the various official inquiries.”