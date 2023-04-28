Seven people recognised by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan

The efforts of seven people, including six young cadets, from across West Glamorgan have been recognised by the King’s representative for the county.

Cadet Colour Sergeant Madison Chaplin of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force; Cadet Flight Sergeant Ioan Osbourne of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets; Cadet Corporal MacKenzie Bryan of Dyfed and Glamorgan ACF and Able Cadet Jessica Flynn of Swansea Sea Cadet Corps have been appointed as Lord-Lieutenant cadets for West Glamorgan for 2023.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan Mrs Louise Fleet JP appointed the four at an awards ceremony at John Chard VC House, Swansea on Thursday 20 April.

The role which lasts for one year includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

Around 80 people attended the event to mark the new appointments which will see the cadets represent their peers and respective organisations at local and national level occasions.

Madison, from Neath, joined the cadets as soon as she was able – following the rest of the Chaplin family into the ACF. The youngest of four ACF siblings she has paraded both at Gurnos detachment and as part of the county Band and Drums.

Ioan, from Swansea joined 360 (Llwchwr) Squadron in 2019 and has taken on many duties both in the squadron and the wing. He enjoys all aspects of cadets from tutoring the younger cadets to being in charge of the squadron band to flying.

MacKenzie, from Neath, who aspires to join the RAF and become a pilot, was one of a small number of cadets selected to represent the ACF and form a guard of honour for the Royal visit of King Charles 111 and the Queen Consort at Cardiff Castle in September 2022.

Jessica, from Swansea who joined cadets at the age of 12, is described as being enthusiastic in everything she does and aims to become a staff member when she reaches 18.

The four will follow in the footsteps of Leading Cadet Harri Oglesby of Neath Sea Cadet Corps and Cadet Warrant Officer Victoria Symes of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets who were all awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2022 representatives.

At the ceremony which recognised high achievers from the reserves and cadet communities, one adult – Sergeant Caroline Fennessy of 157 (Welsh) Regiment Royal Logistic Corps was recognised for her outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.

There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,500 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The awards event was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.