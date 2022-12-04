Sunday, December 4, 2022
Seventeen year old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning
by @uknip247

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in Ilford.

Police were called at around 2am on Sunday, 4 December, to reports of a fight in Ilford Lane near the junction with St Luke’s Avenue and Wingate Road in Ilford.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. We await an assessment of his condition.

An investigation has been launched and cordons remain in place as forensic examination continues at the scene. There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 702/04dec. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

