Several injured in Dutch passenger train crash carrying 50 people

A passenger train has derailed in the Netherlands, injuring many people. Passengers were evacuated from the crash site, where a fire was reported to have broken out.
Dutch emergency services say, several people were “seriously injured” when a passenger train derailed after colliding with construction equipment on the track in the southern Netherlands.
Emergency services are on the scene in Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam.
The passenger train carried about 50 people.
The front carriage derailed and ploughed into a field, while the rear carriage caught fire.
The collision caused the Dutch Railways NS to suspend trains to and from Leiden.
According to initial reports, the passenger train collided with a goods train.