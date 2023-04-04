A passenger train has derailed in the Netherlands, injuring many people. Passengers were evacuated from the crash site, where a fire was reported to have broken out.

Several Injured In Dutch Passenger Train Crash Carrying 50 People

Dutch emergency services say, several people were “seriously injured” when a passenger train derailed after colliding with construction equipment on the track in the southern Netherlands.

Several Injured In Dutch Passenger Train Crash Carrying 50 People

Emergency services are on the scene in Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam.

The passenger train carried about 50 people.

Several Injured In Dutch Passenger Train Crash

The front carriage derailed and ploughed into a field, while the rear carriage caught fire.

The collision caused the Dutch Railways NS to suspend trains to and from Leiden.

According to initial reports, the passenger train collided with a goods train.