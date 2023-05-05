Several people have been arrested and more than 100 focused patrols conducted in the first week of an enhanced police presence in Swindon aimed at addressing knife crime and youth and gang-related violence

In the next few weeks, officers from teams across the Force are performing increased high-visibility patrols in targeted areas in Swindon, as well as bail and closure order checks.

This is in response to an escalation of violent incidents involving weapons and knives in Swindon in recent weeks.

In the first week of the proactive initiative, officers have conducted 130 focused patrols in vehicles and on foot engaging and talking to the public, 55 closure order checks, 43 bail checks and 22 stop searches, while six people were arrested for a range of weapons, drugs, and violence offences.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: “It has been a positive first week of our proactive response to the recent rise in knife crime in Swindon, and it remains a Force priority to tackle violence and create safer public spaces for all. “Several dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets, and dozens of bail conditions and closure orders checks have been undertaken to ensure that those that cause the greatest harm are robustly managed.

“We recognise the significant impact that knife crime is having at present, and this initiative is just one part of our response to ensure that it’s considered unacceptable to carry a knife in our communities.

“Many of those involved in the violent incidents we have seen in recent months are just teenagers, and behind the scenes we are working tirelessly with our partners to address the root cause of this problem whilst working closely with young people involved in knife crime.

“We are conducting presentations in schools to educate pupils on the dangers of carrying knives and we are bringing several of our partners together to deliver on our public health action plan.

“We are working day and night to ensure that those who commit violent crimes or carry knives in our communities are brought to justice. However, as we’ve said before, this is not a job that can be undertaken by the Police alone.

“If you have information on someone who has is or has been involved in crimes involving weapons then please report it to us on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The public are our eyes and ears and any little piece of information is vital towards helping us build a picture of those involved and ultimately keeping people safe.”

Information regarding your local policing team can be found on the Wiltshire Police website as well as details of how to make contact.