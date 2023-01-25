Within 45 minutes of a break-in at a Westerham property, patrols tracked down and arrested two burglary suspects.

The men were apprehended after a police pursuit that resulted in them abandoning a car and attempting to flee on foot.

Officers were initially called to a previous address in London Road, Tonbridge, after an attempted burglary was reported at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to Hartley Road in Westerham, where they observed what appeared to be another residential burglary.

Several police vehicles identified and pursued an Audi A4. The car was said to have reached speeds of up to 100 mph before being discovered abandoned in nearby Chipstead. Following a thorough search, two men were discovered hiding in a wooded area.

The suspects, aged 39 and 19, were arrested and detained, and an investigation is being led by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.