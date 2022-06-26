This afternoon, a sizable fire has started in Gravesend (June 26). A serious incident in Jubilee Crescent has prompted nine fire engines to respond.

Multiple properties near the road are reportedly affected by the fire. Around 1.10 pm, the first call for crews was made.

The first pictures show throngs of people observing as the fire destroys several homes. Many of the properties seem to have already sustained significant harm. It is currently unknown if anyone is hurt or trapped inside.

According to Kent Fire and Rescue Service, its firefighters are using main hose jets and high-pressure hose reel jets to fight the flames while wearing breathing apparatus.

A spokesperson stated: “Several properties are being affected by a fire that is currently being attended to by Kent Fire and Rescue Service on Jubilee Crescent in Gravesend. Nine fire engines, a height vehicle, and the technical rescue team are currently on the scene.”